Qualifications for Serbian open pairs | Sport

There are places for four more tennis players in the main draw of the Serbian Open, and 16 players will fight for those places.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

The tennis spectacle begins in Banja Luka, and slowly “all the pieces” of the Serbian Open ATP tournament are coming together.

After today’s draw for the main part of the tournament in singles competition, and the draw for doubles, we found out who will meet in the qualifiers for this tournament.

There are places for four more tennis players in the main draw of the Serbian Open, and 16 players will fight for those places.

In the qualifications, there were two BiH. tennis player, Aldin Šetkić and Nerman Fatićwho will meet with Radu Albot or Elias Imer in the first round of qualifications.

The 136th tennis player in the world, Fabijan Marožan, last year’s winner of the “Serbian Open” challenger, who will meet with Abdullah Šelbaj from Jordan, also qualified.

The matches will be played tomorrow from 11 a.m., and they will meet: