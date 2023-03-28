In group “F”, the Swedish team celebrated in Stockholm with a high score of 5:0 against the national team of Azerbaijan.

Eight more matches of the second round of qualification for the UEFA European Championship 2024 were played tonight in groups “B”, “E”, “F” and “G”, reports Anadolia.

In group “B”, the Dutch national team celebrated in Rotterdam against the guests of Gibraltar, with a score of 3:0. In the same group, Ireland was defeated in Dublin by France with a minimal difference of 0:1.

As part of group “E”, Moldovan footballers drew in Chisinau against the Czech Republic, and the match ended goalless. In this group tonight, the Polish and Albanian selections competed. Better at the National Stadium in Warsaw was the host Poland, celebrating with a minimal victory of 1:0.

The Austrian national team scored three points in group “F” after winning against Estonia at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, with a score of 2:1. In the same group, the Swedish team celebrated in Stockholm with a high score of 5:0 against the Azerbaijan national team.

In the last group “G”, Hungary won convincingly with a high score of 3:0 in Budapest against guests from Bulgaria, and in this group, Montenegro was defeated by Serbia with 0:2 at the “Pod Gorica” ​​stadium.