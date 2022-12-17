Covid is far from over, but despite the massacre (at least 6.5 million dead) it could have been worse: a highly contagious respiratory virus (like Covid) but with mortality rates even ten times higher could arrive, and «the humanity is not ready”.

This is the gloomy forecast of David Quammen, famous American essayist and science popularizer, author of the successful book “Spillover” in 2012 (published in Italy by Adelphi) in which he predicted the possible arrival, probably from Asia, of a coronavirus born from a gender leap (Spillover, in fact) from animals to humans. After the pandemic, he returned to the topic with two other important essays, “Why We Weren’t Ready” and “Breathless”, also published by Adelphi. In 2020, he recalls in an exclusive interview with breaking latest news, he immediately understood that perhaps the drama he hypothesized was becoming reality. “The first signal that clarified to me that the new virus in Wuhan could cause a pandemic came to me by email on January 13, 2020,” he says. “It was a message from the ProMed infectious disease alert network, sent to 80,000 subscribers, including myself, mentioning a new fact about the “atypical pneumonia” outbreak in Wuhan: it was now known to be caused by a coronavirus. I knew from my research for Spillover, as did many scientists, that the coronavirus family contained viruses particularly capable of rapid evolution, with the known ability to jump from animals to humans and then spread by respiratory transmission. SARS-1, in 2003, was the first warning. MERS-CoV, in 2012, had confirmed this. I knew the story and had spoken to coronavirus experts, so I was aware that this new virus from Wuhan could spread around the world and cause devastation.”

As it was then, and the Italians know it well: the first Western country to be overwhelmed. But Quammen distances himself from political controversies (and judicial aftermath) and explains: «Italy, in particular northern Italy, was deeply unfortunate, I believe, at the beginning of 2020. The factor that contributed most to the extent of the he Covid wave that hit Lombardy was not the mistakes made by political leaders and public health officials, I believe. I think it was the fact that northern Italy had already been hit very hard by the virus, in the form of asymptomatic infected people who unknowingly spread it without showing the disease. Those first ‘spreaders’ could have entered from Malpensa airport: we don’t know, I haven’t seen any evidence of this, this is just a logical supposition. As well as major events, such as the Atalanta-Valencia football match; it may have been a big superspread moment, but we have no proof. I don’t want to criticize the decisions made about the timing and extent of the measures because I wasn’t there and I don’t know enough details. These judgments should be made by the Italians».