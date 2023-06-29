QUANTRON AG 6 electric buses for city public transport in Turin from October – Companies

The German company specialized in the sustainable transport of passengers and goods, Quantron AG, has won an e-bus tender in Italy.

In fact, starting next October 2023, six QUANTRON CIAZRIS 12 EVs will be used in Turin to support city public transport. The new electric buses will run on a newly opened bus route and their use will save around 409.2 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The customer is Miccolis, a joint-stock company operating in the sector of local public transport, schools and commercial lines based in Bari. Miccolis currently manages a fleet of around 500 buses in different parts of Italy. For Miccolis, QUANTRON’s zero-emission vehicles represent an important step towards a more sustainable and carbon-free fleet.

The QUANTRON CIAZRIS 12 EV electric buses are equipped with powerful 363 kWh batteries that allow a real range of up to 370 km. The 12-metre bus can accommodate up to 89 passengers.

“We are proud to have won the tender for e-buses in Italy,” says Alexander Stucke, Head of Sales Bus at Quantron AG. “With the QUANTRON CIAZRIS 12 EV electric buses, Miccolis will make a positive contribution to reducing emissions in Turin.”

“It is an honor to be able to put the first CIZARIS in Europe on the road in Turin, a symbol city of transport and mobility” says Fabrizio Simoni, CEO of Quantron Italy. Furthermore, four 100% electric minibuses were delivered to the Municipalities of the Island of Elba to encourage the conversion of local transport to zero emissions.