World

Quantum Break available again in Xbox Game Pass

Not even a month has passed since we had the news of the temporary release of Quantum Break from Game Pass due to a licensing issue, which is available again. Microsoft has been working on the renewal of the licenses that had caused the game to be temporarily removed from the Xbox service and store, thus making it available again.

If you have never played Remedy Entertainment‘s excellent thriller/sci-fi adventure, you can therefore take advantage of it: we recommend it!

MX Video – Quantum Break

