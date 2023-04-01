Home World Quantum Break Coming Soon to Game Pass; IP transfer or expired licenses?
World

by admin
Here’s some unexpected news: the Game Pass app has been updated today signaling the next release, for now without date, of the Remedy adventure Quantum Break. Unexpected because the game was produced and published by Microsoft as a First Party title (or, if you prefer the unofficial nomenclature, second party) in 2016, and the IP is owned by the Redmond house.

Normally Microsoft titles don’t come out of the Pass, although there have been excellent exceptions like Forza Motorsport; this could therefore suggest two possible scenarios/reasons for the game to leave the online service.

The first is related to the expiration of music licenses: Quantum Break it contained several licensed songs, and it is possible that, as happened with the Forza series, Microsoft did not want to renew them, thus being forced to remove the game from the Store (and not only from the Pass, therefore). If this is the scenario, then when the game leaves the service we will also see it disappear from the Store and will no longer be purchasable.

The second scenario, on the other hand, could be similar to what happened with Alan Wake: Remedy is no longer interested in developing titles owned by others, because it wants to own the IP it makes. So there would have been no possibility of evolution of the QB series if it had remained owned by Microsoft, and therefore the company returned it to the Finnish studio as already done with Alan Wake in the past. If so, it would mean that there is good news for the making of a sequel to Quantum Break!

We will inform you as soon as we know more about the reasons why the game was released from the Pass, but in the meantime, if you want to keep it in your collection, we advise you to retrieve it digitally o in physical edition.

MX Video – Quantum Break

