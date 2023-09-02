Quatro/Tunstall, review of Face To Face (2023)

You never know what is going to come out of these kinds of associations. The hunch, right off the bat, tells you how you are going to digest the adventure. It always depends on the protagonists –in this case the protagonists– and the possible existing connections. There is no doubt that the sensation upon hearing the news of the joint project of Suzy Quatro y KT Tunstall it was curiosity. Connecting the dots to find the most logical connection between their careers. Quatro has revived in recent years thanks to a nice documentary, recording one last successful album and getting back on the road again. KT Tunstall, for his part, makes for more reading. He began his career in a meteoric way, setting very high expectations that the passage of time has not reaffirmed. However, what has been achieved allows him to maintain a position that ninety-nine percent of musicians would like for themselves. For this reason, both one and the other, with their different circumstances, could allow themselves a whim like this, and those that may come in the future.

Conceived in the house of Suzi Quatro herself, which demonstrates listening to “Face To Face” It is that, above all, they both wanted to have fun and whatever came up would be considered good. That is the sensation that is transmitted by a dynamic album that begins in semi-acoustic mode with a chorus –the one of “Shine A Light”– that invites you to sing it when you act together. But not all of the album goes that way, rather we find a very natural variety. In “Good Kinda Hot” they lose their hair for nothing for free. In the song there is blues, there is also glam and all of it with a strong aroma of the most alternative nineties. In “If I Come Home” warmly combine their voices, reminiscent of when the Wilson sisters hit the mark on Heart, while on “Damage” they put on a cowboy hat.

In summary, “Face To Face” It is an album that exudes honesty and transmits something that sometimes we forget when it comes to music, both those who make it and those of us who later listen to it, that the important thing here is to play and have a good time. And surely they have enjoyed creating these songs. We have no doubt. For sample, “The Ladies Room”, the cut that closes the album and that, with the right imagination, places us in a roadside bar singing it late at night.

