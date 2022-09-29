WINDSOR (INGHILTERRA) – 21 days after her disappearance, the Scottish authorities of the National “Records of Scotland” have published the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth, and it is a very interesting document. First of all, for the first time, the cause of death of the sovereign was officially declared, which took place in the Scottish estate of Balmoral: “Old age”, or “old age”, for what is therefore decreed a natural death.