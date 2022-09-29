Home World Queen Elizabeth, death certificate published: “expired due to old age”
World

Queen Elizabeth, death certificate published: “expired due to old age”

by admin
Queen Elizabeth, death certificate published: “expired due to old age”

WINDSOR (INGHILTERRA) – 21 days after her disappearance, the Scottish authorities of the National “Records of Scotland” have published the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth, and it is a very interesting document. First of all, for the first time, the cause of death of the sovereign was officially declared, which took place in the Scottish estate of Balmoral: “Old age”, or “old age”, for what is therefore decreed a natural death.

See also  Chinese-funded purchases of British chip manufacturers raise concerns, Johnson: Do not want "anti-China spirit" to drive away every investment in China-Voice of America Chinese Network-VOA Mandarin

You may also like

Russia assumes US is behind Baltic gas leak...

Under the energy crisis, can Germany withdraw from...

Irregular immigrants, the EU to Italy: “Time expired,...

Truss will say straight: yes to tax cuts...

Germany vs expensive gas: Scholz’s 200 billion euro...

France, four arrests in the amateur porn industry

Abortion, Hungary: protests against the new law that...

Nord Stream, discovered a fourth leak in the...

“Putin is a fool”, the Kiev wiretapping of...

Burma, Suu Kyi sentenced to another three years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy