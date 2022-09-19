Home World Queen Elizabeth, funeral today. Here is the protocol of the most followed event in history
Queen Elizabeth, funeral today. Here is the protocol of the most followed event in history

Queen Elizabeth, funeral today. Here is the protocol of the most followed event in history

LONDON. It will be the most followed event in history: up to 4.5 billion connected spectators are expected worldwide. Get ready for over 13 hours of ceremony, touching and unforgettable. It will all start from Westminster Hall, in the British Parliament Building, and will end at Windsor Castle, where the sovereign will be buried with her husband Philip. Today is the day of the funeral of Elizabeth II, the most impressive event in British history, which will see over 200 heads of government and state in London, all together, for funerals that will be momentous.

