In the thousands of television services and articles that have been dedicated to the life of the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II, over a long period of time, – in addition to the Bentley of official occasions – have been seen many Land Rover models that have represented since Elizabeth’s youth. his favorite brand. However, few know that in the “royal garage” there was a Jaguar X-Type Wagon (Estate in the Gb market) available to the sovereign since 2009, which was used and also personally driven by Elisabetta when her favorite Land Rover Defender was not available. Historic Auctioneers, based in Thorney in Cambridgeshire (UK) will auction this car on November 26 with 72,544 miles on the totalizer (116,748 km) and complete with Jaguar Trust certificate.

Despite being over 13 years old this X-Type Wagon, which was built by Jaguar on a Ford Mondeo basis at the time, appears to be in good condition with its Emerald Fire paintwork with a light tobacco genuine leather interior. Under the hood is the 3.0-liter V6 – also of Ford origin – with 230 hp, connected via an automatic gearbox to the permanent all-wheel drive system that was part of the X-Type 3.0 Wagon’s equipment. It is useless to try to attribute a value to this truly unique car: Historic Auctioneers will offer it without a minimum offer.

Today a normal Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Wagon in good condition and from 2009 sells in Great Britain for 7-8,000 pounds (about 8,100-9,200 euros) but the fact that it was driven by the beloved Queen Elizabeth II could multiply the final price ten or twenty times.