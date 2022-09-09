September 8, 2022 Last update: 4 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for seventy years, the longest reigning monarch in British history. The Queen has died in Balmoral at the age of 96.

“The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday (September 8).

The royal family began to gather at her Scottish palace on Thursday morning after hearing that the queen was unwell.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and has witnessed tremendous changes in the world in her lifetime.

Her eldest son, Charles, became King Charles III of England, and monarch of the fourteen members of the Commonwealth. Charles said the death of his beloved mother was “a moment of grief”.

In a written statement, His Majesty said: “We mourn a much-loved monarch and a much-loved mother. I appreciate the loss that will be felt by countless people in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world because of her passing. “.

He said that as he and his family mourned and welcomed the transition, they would find “support and comfort in knowing the deep respect and love that people on all sides have for the Queen”.

"The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral," Buckingham Palace said in an earlier written statement.

“The King and Queen will remain at Balmoral tonight and will return to London tomorrow”.

All of the Queen’s children rushed to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, Scotland, to be with the Queen in the morning after doctors began medical care for the Queen.

The Queen’s eldest grandson, Prince William, is also there. William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, also traveled to Ballermore.

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was just appointed by the Queen on September 6, said that the Queen has long been the “cornerstone” of modern Britain, providing the country “providing the stability and strength we need”.

Speaking of the new king, Prime Minister Truss said: “We pledge our allegiance to him, just like his mother has long given to the country and the people.”

“With the end of the era of Elizabeth II, a new era in the glorious history of our great nation has begun, and as Her Majesty the Queen would have expected in her lifetime, we will say ‘God bless Her Majesty'”.

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom went through a arduous post-war reconstruction, the transition from the British Empire to the Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War, and the United Kingdom’s accession and withdrawal from the European Union.

The Queen has appointed 15 prime ministers during her reign, from Churchill, born in 1874, to Truss, born in 1975, 101 years later.

During the Queen’s reign, she insisted on meeting the incumbent Prime Minister on a weekly basis.

A large crowd gathers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London. Many people began to cry after hearing the news of the Queen's death. The Royal Palace lowered the flag at half-staff.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, central London, as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor.

In her early years, no one expected her to eventually become king. However, her life changed dramatically in 1936. Her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne in order to marry twice-divorced American woman Wallace Simpson.

When Elizabeth was 10 years old, her father became King George VI and she became Crown Prince of England.

Three years later, Britain declared war on Nazi Germany. Elizabeth and sister Princess Margaret have been living in Windsor Castle after their father and mother refused to evacuate them to Canada during the war.

When Elizabeth was 18, she joined the army and served in the British Army Logistics Forces for five months, learning driving and car repair skills.

She once recalled: “I felt the unity of everyone in the face of hardships and hardships.”

During World War II, she maintained correspondence with her distant cousin, Prince Philip of Greece, who served in the Royal Navy. The two gradually developed their relationship and finally married at Westminster Abbey in London on November 20, 1947, and Prince Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh.

Until his death in 2021 at the age of 99, the Queen has described Philip as “my pillar and source of strength” throughout her 74-year marriage.

The Queen has four children: the eldest son, Charles, born in 1948; the daughter, Anne, born in 1950; the second son, Prince Andrew, born in 1960, and the third son, Prince Edward, in 1964. The Queen has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In 1952, Princess Elizabeth, who was visiting Kenya, learned of the death of her father, King George VI, from Prince Philip. Return to London immediately and become queen.

“Even though everything happened so unexpectedly, I had to do my best,” she once recalled.

On June 2, 1953, when Elizabeth was 27 years old, her coronation ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey in London, when a record-breaking 20 million TV viewers watched it live.

Since then, she has witnessed world upheaval, from the disintegration of the British Empire to the 1960s when a lot of traditional customs were abandoned by the times.

At that time, Elizabeth chose to reform the royal family, kept pace with the times, and began to enter the people, often visiting and participating in public activities. She also spared no effort to participate in the affairs of the Commonwealth of Nations, and visited every Commonwealth country and region frequently.

The Queen has also experienced many painful moments in her life. In 1992, what the Queen called the “year of doom”, there was a fire at Windsor Castle and the breakdown of the marriage of her three children.

In 1997, after Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, France, the queen faced some criticism for failing to appear in public in time.

In addition, during her reign, she also encountered voices in society questioning the necessity of continuing to retain the royal family in modern society.

She has openly admitted that “there is no institution … that can expect support and loyalty from the public not to criticize it”.

When Elizabeth became a princess at the age of 21, she vowed to dedicate her life to serving the public.

At the Queen’s Jubilee in 1977, she declared: “Despite the promise of a lifetime of devotion from my youth, I have no regrets”.

Another 45 years after that, and in June this year, when the Queen celebrated her 70th Platinum Jubilee, she reaffirmed her lifelong pledge to serve the public.

Both the British government and the people celebrated the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in various ways, including street parties.