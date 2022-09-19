Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, on September 19, local time, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom was held in London. This is the first high-profile state funeral in the UK in nearly 60 years since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. On the day of the funeral, some commercial facilities, post offices, supermarkets, etc. were closed, and schools were closed. On September 8, local time, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.