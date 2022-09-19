Home World Queen Elizabeth II funeral held in London – Xinhua English.news.cn
2022-09-19 18:12

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Song Tenghu

Securities Times Network

Song Tenghu

2022-09-19 18:12

Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, on September 19, local time, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom was held in London. This is the first high-profile state funeral in the UK in nearly 60 years since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. On the day of the funeral, some commercial facilities, post offices, supermarkets, etc. were closed, and schools were closed. On September 8, local time, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

