Home World Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in London to be paid tribute at the Palace of Westminster | Elizabeth II | King | London_Sina Military_Sina.com
World

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in London to be paid tribute at the Palace of Westminster | Elizabeth II | King | London_Sina Military_Sina.com

by admin

Original title: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in London to be paid tribute to at the Palace of Westminster

China News Service, Beijing, September 14th. London News: On September 13th, local time, the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom arrived at Buckingham Palace in London from Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to Reuters, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred to Parliament for condolences on the 14th local time, when King Charles III of the United Kingdom will be accompanied by Prince William, Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family in a solemn procession. According to the schedule of the mourning period released by Buckingham Palace, on the afternoon of the 14th, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred to the Palace of Westminster, where it will be parked for four days for the British public to pay their respects.

According to the British “Guardian” report, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland on the 12th local time. King Charles III and other members of the royal family followed the Queen’s coffin to parade along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, with tens of thousands of people gathered to watch.

At the same time, according to Reuters news, on the 13th local time, Charles III met with the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Parliament Muskie and Sinn Fein Northern Ireland regional leader Michelle O’Neill for the first time as king. Charles III said in a meeting with the people of Northern Ireland that he would follow the example of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in seeking the well-being of all residents of Northern Ireland.

See also  So the autocrats use the London courts to crack down on dissent and opponents

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, local time, at the age of 96. On the 10th, the British Enthronement Committee officially announced that Charles III was the British monarch.

According to a YouGov poll in the UK, support for Charles III has surged since he became King of the United Kingdom. 63% of respondents now think he will be a good king, up 24 percentage points since March. (Finish)

You may also like

Ursula Von der Leyen, the speech to the...

Lukashenko cuts wood in a video on Telegram:...

U.S. stocks tumbled as Biden shouted to appease...

The EU will ban forced labor products

Samantha Cristoforetti, first European woman to take command...

Biden Signs “Inflation Reduction Act” Accountant: Energy Subsidy...

Von der Leyen to the European Parliament: “A...

The EU aims to raise € 140 billion...

Kazakh Catholic seminarian: Pope gives us momentum –...

Death of Queen Elizabeth, the latest news today.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy