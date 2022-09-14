Original title: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in London to be paid tribute to at the Palace of Westminster

China News Service, Beijing, September 14th. London News: On September 13th, local time, the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom arrived at Buckingham Palace in London from Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to Reuters, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred to Parliament for condolences on the 14th local time, when King Charles III of the United Kingdom will be accompanied by Prince William, Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family in a solemn procession. According to the schedule of the mourning period released by Buckingham Palace, on the afternoon of the 14th, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred to the Palace of Westminster, where it will be parked for four days for the British public to pay their respects.

According to the British “Guardian” report, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland on the 12th local time. King Charles III and other members of the royal family followed the Queen’s coffin to parade along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, with tens of thousands of people gathered to watch.

At the same time, according to Reuters news, on the 13th local time, Charles III met with the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Parliament Muskie and Sinn Fein Northern Ireland regional leader Michelle O’Neill for the first time as king. Charles III said in a meeting with the people of Northern Ireland that he would follow the example of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in seeking the well-being of all residents of Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, local time, at the age of 96. On the 10th, the British Enthronement Committee officially announced that Charles III was the British monarch.

According to a YouGov poll in the UK, support for Charles III has surged since he became King of the United Kingdom. 63% of respondents now think he will be a good king, up 24 percentage points since March. (Finish)