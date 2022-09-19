LONDON. It is the day of farewell to Queen Elizabeth, of the solemn funeral that will bring together all the greats of the world under the gothic vaults of Westmister Abbey. This is the most impressive farewell since the time of Churchill whose solemn funeral was celebrated in 1965. A spectacle of magnificence and pain, tradition and magnificence. But also an unprecedented television event, which will be followed by 4 and a half billion people. Over 2000 people including 500 heads of state, government and dignitaries gathered in an armored London to give the final farewell to the sovereign who died at the age of 96 on 8 September last. A funeral that will mark history and for which the deployment of Scotland Yard’s men (10,000 men) is unprecedented. The funeral will be broadcast live on world TV, about 5 billion spectators are expected, an audience that will mark the absolute record. The wedding of Lady D and Carlo, in fact, in 1992, was followed by 2 billion viewers. British diplomacy had to convince foreign leaders (500 dignitaries from 200 countries including 100 heads of state) to travel to Westminster on anonymous shuttles with tinted windows. One million Brits are currently converging on Westminster Abbey, whose doors will be open at 8am for guests to enter.

In the morning

At 6.30 local time (7.30 in Italy), the tribute to the sovereign’s coffin will close at Westminster Hall, in the heart of London, where thousands of people lined up for 4 days to pay homage to Elizabeth II. At 8am the doors of Westminster Abbey will open for guests to enter before the funeral at 11am. Heads of state from around the world, senior British politicians and former prime ministers, members of royal families from all over Europe are expected. King Philip and Queen Matilda of Belgium to Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia. At 10.45, the queen’s coffin is transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage, pulled by 142 sailors. The carriage was last used in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten, and previously for the Queen’s father, George VI, in 1952.

Members of the royal family, including King Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will follow the procession, led by the flutes and drums of the Scottish and Irish regiments, members of the Royal Air Force and the Gurkhas. The route will be bordered by the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines and an honor guard will be in Parliament Square, accompanied by a band of the Royal Marines. At 11 – 12 noon Italian time – the state funeral will begin at Westminster Abbey. The service will be led by Westminster Dean David Hoyle, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivering the sermon. Premier Liz Truss will give a lecture.

At 11.55, towards the end of the funeral the Last Post will ring, a short bell, followed by two minutes of national silence. The national anthem and a bagpipe sound will conclude the service around noon. At 12.15, the queen’s coffin will be accompanied in a walking procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, London’s Hyde Park Corner. On either side of the path there will be military and police personnel, Big Ben will play at minute intervals as the procession moves slowly through the streets of the capital. Shots will be fired every minute from Hyde Park. The march, led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, will consist of seven groups, each with their own band. Members of the UK and Commonwealth armed forces will also be involved. Queen consort Camilla, Princess of Wales Kate, Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Countess of Wessex Sophie will join the motorcade.

In the afternoon

At around 1pm, once in Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to a new hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle, continuously inhabited by 40 monarchs for nearly a thousand years. Queen Elizabeth made it her permanent home during the coronavirus pandemic. At 15, the hearse should arrive for a procession on foot along the Long Walk of Windsor Castle, the 5 kilometer drive will be lined with members of the armed forces. King Charles and members of the royal family should later join the procession in the Windsor Castle Quadrilateral. The bells will ring every minute and gunshots will be fired from the castle. At 16, the coffin will enter the Chapel of San Giorgio, chosen by the royal family for weddings, baptisms and funerals. This is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were married and where the funeral of the Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, was held. In the presence of around 800 guests, a funeral service will be held by the Dean of Windsor David Conner, with the blessing of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The service will include traditions that symbolize the end of Elizabeth’s reign. The crown of the imperial state, the orb and the scepter will be removed from the top of the coffin. At the end of the last hymn, King Charles will deposit on the coffin the flag of the grenadiers, the eldest of the foot guards, who perform ceremonial duties for the monarch.

Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 chief, Baron Andrew Parker, will “break” his wand and place it on the coffin. The snap of the staff will mark the end of his service to the sovereign as her senior officer in the royal house. The queen will then be lowered into the royal crypt and the king’s bagpiper will play, before a blessing and the chant “God Save the King”. The performance of the bagpiper at Windsor had been requested personally by the Queen. At 4.45pmthe farewell service will come to an end, King Charles and members of the royal family will leave the chapel. At 19.30During a private family ceremony, the Queen will be buried with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the memorial chapel of King George VI, located inside the Chapel of St George. “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” will be engraved on the marble slab.

All the numbers of the ceremony

At the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which close 10 days of national mourning, about 2,000 are expected at Westminster Abbey, including 500 heads of state and government and dignitaries, one million people on the streets of London and millions of viewers around the world. Here are the figures of the funeral: 8 kilometers in a row to pay homage to the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, 1 million people expected in the capital by the London transport authorities. About 250 extra rail services have been set up for travel in and out of the city. There are two thousand dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey, including royalty and world leaders such as the president of the United States, the French one and our president.

Since the queen’s death, 5,949 soldiers have been deployed, including 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, about 175 members of the armed forces of Commonwealth nations were involved. Those involved in the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch are 1650. Another 1000 will line up along the route when the coffin reaches Windsor, 410 soldiers will take part in the procession, 480 will be along the streets, 150 will be on guard. honor and 130 others will perform other ceremonials. Over 10,000 police officers. Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Stuart Cundy, said the “extremely complex” operation was the largest in the history of London forces, surpassing the 2012 London Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty. day.

There are 125 cinemas open to broadcast the funeral live. Thirty-six kilometers of barriers erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace safe. Finally, two minutes of silence will be observed at the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.