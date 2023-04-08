The late Queen Elizabeth II considered the behavior of the Dukes of Sussex “crazy” and believed that love for Meghan had “consumed” her nephew Harry so much that “blind his judgment». That’s what a new book about royalty claims, Our Kingwhich is serialized on Daily Mail.

The work offers new revelations about the high tensions in the Windsor house, while it is not yet clear whether Harry and Meghan, now settled in California, will be present at the coronation of King Charles II on May 6.

The author of the book, journalist Robert Jobson, also claims that Kate Middleton she found it “almost unbearable” having to show up with her husband William, Harry and Meghan, to greet the crowds who had come to offer condolences on the Queen’s death. The wife of the current heir to the throne is said to have told a member of the royal family that that public display of unity, immortalized by photographers, was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done”, such was the animosity between the two by now couples.

In other revelations we learn that in 2020 the Queen had the library room of Sandringham Castle checked looking for possible “bugs” ahead of the crucial January 2020 summit at which the sovereign, heir apparent Charles and her sons William and Harry discussed the details of the Sussexes relinquishing their royal duties and their departure from Britain.

The Queen also ruled that an online connection with Meghan “was unnecessary” given that Harry represented her position. A decision, we read, linked to the fear that the link could be logged or intercepted.

After the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Jobson writes again, the future King Charles III and William agreed never to be alone with Harry again. Carlo had already then ceased to answer Harry’s phone calls from California, after his son had insulted him and repeatedly asked him for funds, the text reads.