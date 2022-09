LONDON – William e Harry side by side again, as if behind the mother’s coffin Diana in 1997. It will happen again today, from 3.22 pm Italian time, when the coffin of Queen Elizabeth will leave for the last time Buckingham Palace (where he arrived yesterday from Edinburgh) to be transported to Westminster Hallafter a parade of pain that for about 38 minutes will cross the center of London with tens of thousands of people crowding the streets.