At 96 and after more than 70 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday. The world mourns the sovereign, the great of the Earth pay homage to her: from Biden to Putin to Xijinping, from Pope Francis to all the great presidents of the world: the queen’s disappearance has aroused an impressive wave of emotion. And now it’s up to King Charles III who will speak to the British people today and will be formally proclaimed King of the United Kingdom tomorrow: Charles III, on his return from Balmoral Castle, is expected to meet British Prime Minister Liz Truss today. British television will broadcast the King’s pre-recorded speech at around 6pm local time.

08-30 – The homage of the US sports world: a minute of silence at Yankee Stadium

The world of US sports pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away yesterday at the age of 96. In baseball, on the occasion of the New York Yankees-Minnesota Twins match, the players stopped to observe a minute of silence, facing an image of the monarch projected on the Yankee Stadium screen. The National Football League held a moment of silence before the season start game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Queen Elizabeth II's confession of a "horrible" background to her coronation

08.20 – The royal family website is updated with Charles the king

The royal family’s official website has been updated following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Charles now referred to as His Majesty the King. Charles automatically succeeds his mother as the nation’s monarch upon his death, but will not be formally proclaimed king until the Accession Council will not meet at St James’s Palace in London. However royal.uk already reports Charles as king and his wife Camilla queen consort. The website’s home page has also been updated with a list of articles devoted to the queen’s life and reign.

08.15 – Premier Australia: “A rare and reassuring constant”

«The thoughts of Australians today are directed to the people of the United Kingdom» for «a loss that we all feel, because few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II», «a rare and reassuring constant amid rapid changes. In the noise and turmoil of the years, you have embodied and exhibited timeless decency and lasting calm ». Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared this in his condolence message for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

08.11 – Trump: “Carlo will be a great and wonderful king”

“King Charles III, whom I have known well, will be a great and wonderful king. He dearly loves the United Kingdom and everything it represents for the world “: Donald Trump affirms this in Truth, adding that Carlo” will prove to be a reason of inspiration for everyone “and that” Queen Elizabeth has always been, and will be from up there, very proud of King Charles III ».

The rainbow above Buckingham Palace as England says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

07.50 – Charles III, the first day as a King. The wait for the speech to the Nation rises

A meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss and with the officials in charge of Elizabeth II’s funeral, and a speech to the nation, then tomorrow he will be proclaimed king: the new king, Charles III of the United Kingdom, begins his royal duties today. At the time of the queen’s death, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical – and traditional – steps that he must go through in order to be proclaimed king. First of all, Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, will return to London today, after spending the night with the family in Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth II died. The new monarch will be officially proclaimed king tomorrow: it will happen at St James’s Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council, a body made up of members of the Privy Council (a group of senior parliamentarians, past and present, senior officials public, of the Commonwealth and the Lord Mayor of London). Today the new king will meet the premier, Truss, and will also decide the length of the mourning period of the royal family, which should last one month. Cannon shots will be fired – one for each year of the Queen’s life – at Hyde Park in central London and from the Tower of London, the ancient royal fortress on the River Thames. Bells will also ring at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle, while Union flags will fly at half mast. Meanwhile for today the queen’s body, covered by the royal banner and her most beloved flowers, should remain in her beloved castle in the Highlands, Balmoral, where she passed away.

Paris, the Eiffel Tower turns off the lights in homage to Queen Elizabeth II

07.30 – Elizabeth II: Xi Jinping, great loss for the British people

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his “sincere condolences to the British royal family, the government and the people” for the disappearance of Queen Elizabeth II. “On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi Jinping expressed his deep condolences,” said CCTV. “Her death is a great loss to the British people,” said the Chinese leader.

07.00 – The Prime Minister of Japan: “Serious loss for the world Kishida, with her closer relations between our countries”

Elizabeth II “has contributed enormously to strengthening bilateral relations between Japan and the United Kingdom,” said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a meeting with local media, following the death of the British queen. “You have played a significant role in maintaining peace and prosperity in the world,” said Kishida, adding that “her disappearance is a great loss to the international community.”