LONDON. Queen Elizabeth will not go to London on September 5 to appoint the winner of the Conservative party primary as prime minister. It will be the current (and favorite) Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, or the opponent ex-Treasury Minister, Rishi Sunak, to go to the castle of Balmoral, in Scotland, where for about a month the queen has been spending the holidays, to receive the assignment from the sovereign and do the traditional hand kiss. She reveals it on Sun, citing royal family sources. Due to the persistence of “mobility problems” that have been undermining the queen’s health for over a year, doctors advise against leaving the castle.

The news is worrying. In fact, there is a fear of a worsening of the sovereign’s conditions. Certainly – if the revelations of the Sun will be confirmed – it will be the first time that the ceremony will not be held in London.

The article of Sun it does not explicitly refer to a worsening of Queen Elizabeth’s condition. The doctors’ advice is not to burden his situation as a ninety-six year old with the fatigue of the journey. Due to her leg problems, the sovereign has already reduced her public agenda during the autumn: among other things she did not attend the inauguration of the parliamentary year in Westminster or the climate summit in Glasgow, relying on the son of she Carlo of her. She confirmed her return to London from Balmoral later this month, however.