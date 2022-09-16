Home World Queen’s death Chinese government delegation to Westminster Palace to offer condolences blocked, sparking political turmoil – BBC News 中文
image source,PA Medium

A Chinese government delegation has been barred from visiting London’s Westminster Palace to pay homage to the Queen’s coffin ahead of the UK’s solemn funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has refused a Chinese delegation to enter Westminster Palace to pay tribute to the Queen after China imposed sanctions on five members of the House of Commons and two members of the House of Lords, the BBC understands. ask.

The Queen’s funeral will be held next Monday (September 19) in Westminster Abbey, just across the street from Westminster Palace. Before that, the Queen’s coffin was parked in Westminster Hall (Westminster Hall) in Westminster Palace for four days.

When contacted by a BBC reporter for this, the Speaker of the House of Commons’ Office was told: “It does not comment on security issues.

