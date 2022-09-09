6 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died.

She passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, accompanied by her family, and the coffin will be visited by the public and a state funeral will be held in the next few days for the condolences of all walks of life.

The public pays respects to the coffin

news/240/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BCB1/production/_126650384_011344.death-queen-next-02120282a_pictures_pri13.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,PA Medium image caption, On April 8, 2002, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was parked at Westminster Palace for public viewing.

After the Queen’s coffin is transported back to London, it will stay in Westminster Palace for about four days for the public to view the coffin before holding a state funeral.

The Palace of Westminster is the heart of British politics and the Great Hall is the oldest part of the building, built in the 11th century and still retaining its medieval wooden roof. The Queen’s coffin will be placed on a catafalque under a wooden roof, with Royal Guard soldiers guarding each corner. See also The reasons for sudden large-scale power outages in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries are exposed by foreign media | Kazakhstan | Central Asia | Uzbekistan_Sina News

The last royal to remain at Westminster Palace was the Queen’s mother, The Queen Mother, who died in 2002 when more than 200,000 people lined up to pay their respects.

During the transfer of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Palace, there will be a military parade along the way, accompanied by members of the royal family. During the period, the public can watch the funeral procession in the street, and the Royal Park in London is likely to set up a large screen for live broadcast.

The coffin will be covered with the king’s flag, and after entering Westminster Palace, the imperial crown, orb and scepter will be hung.

When is the state funeral held?

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey within two weeks, with the exact date confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Westminster Abbey has a long history and is the location of the coronation of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom. The Queen held a coronation ceremony here in 1953, and she and Prince Philip were also married here in 1947.

news/240/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16CFC/production/_124363439_gettyimages-1314665602abbey.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, Westminster Abbey.

With the exception of the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002, Westminster Abbey has not had a monarch’s funeral since the 18th century. See also Earthquake in Greece, quake of magnitude 5.7 in Crete. Also felt in Egypt

Heads of state from around the world will fly to London to commemorate the Queen’s life with members of the royal family, as will senior British politicians and former prime ministers.

On the day of the state funeral, the coffin will be placed on a Royal Navy gun carriage and moved from Westminster Palace to Westminster Abbey. The last time the gun carriage was unveiled was at the funeral of Prince Philip’s uncle, Earl Mountbatten in 1979, pulled by 142 Royal Navy officers and men.

Senior members of the royal family, including the new king, are likely to be with them.

The funeral is likely to be officiated by David Hoyle, Senior Reverend of Westminster Abbey, with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury preaching, Prime Minister Liz Truss or will be invited to speak.

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will leave Westminster Abbey, pass Wellington’s Arch in Hyde Park, London, and then take a hearse to Windsor, arriving at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in the afternoon.

The king and senior members of the royal family are expected to attend a funeral service in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, after which the coffin will be moved to St George’s Chapel for burial. See also More than 6.2 million confirmed cases in France have renewed pressure on medical systems

St George’s Chapel is the chapel often chosen by the royal family for weddings, baptisms and funerals. This is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – where Prince Harry and Meghan got married – and where the funeral of the Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, took place.