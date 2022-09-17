Home World Queen’s death, Ukraine’s counterattack on Russia, CCP 20th Party Congress and more this week – BBC News
World

Queen’s death, Ukraine’s counterattack on Russia, CCP 20th Party Congress and more this week – BBC News

by admin
Queen’s death, Ukraine’s counterattack on Russia, CCP 20th Party Congress and more this week – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16944/production/_126748429_084519.death-queen-ulster-09423531a_pictures_pri13.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,PA Medium

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Balmoral, Scotland at the age of 96.

The Queen ascended the throne in 1952 and has been on the throne for 70 years. She is the longest reigning monarch in British history and has witnessed tremendous changes in the world in her lifetime.

Her eldest son, Charles, became King Charles III of England and the monarch of the 14 members of the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on September 19 and she will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

You may also like

Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 18...

He is saved from a fire fight for...

Biden to Putin: “Do not use the atomic...

The SCO summit looks good and leaves Russia...

Elizabeth II, all the unknowns of the funeral:...

Funeral of the Queen, King Charles III and...

Card Kraevsky in Ukraine: we are “under the...

Iran, Khamenei reappears in public after rumors of...

A wave of strikes rocked the autumn of...

Prime Minister Brnabic gives the green light to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy