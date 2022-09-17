September 17, 2022 at 2:48 am

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Balmoral, Scotland at the age of 96.

The Queen ascended the throne in 1952 and has been on the throne for 70 years. She is the longest reigning monarch in British history and has witnessed tremendous changes in the world in her lifetime.

Her eldest son, Charles, became King Charles III of England and the monarch of the 14 members of the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on September 19 and she will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

pastDaysBBC ChineseNews about the Queen’s passing, and the followingNews content gets the attention of readers. If you missed them, we take you through them all.

1. Queen Elizabeth II dies and King Charles III ascends the throne

His Majesty the new King Charles III said: “We mourn a much-loved monarch and a much-loved mother. I appreciate the loss that will be felt by countless people in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world because of her passing.” . See also A stampede at the Houston Music Festival in the United States: At least 8 dead and 300 injured

Two days before the Queen’s death, she performed the last public service of her life – appointing the new leader of the ruling Conservative Party, Liz Truss, as prime minister. Truss said the Queen had long been the “cornerstone” of modern Britain, providing the country “with the stability and strength we need”.

“With the end of the Elizabeth II era, a new era in the glorious history of our great nation has begun, and as Her Majesty the Queen would have expected in her lifetime, we will say ‘God bless Her Majesty'”.

On September 10, the Accession Council confirmed Charles III as the new King of England.

Earlier, the new king delivered his first nationally televised address, where he pledged to follow his “dear mother” and continue his career of service.

He told the nation that he was “deeply saddened” by his mother’s passing, praising her enthusiasm, humor and “always the ability to see the best in people with precision”.

The king has promised to “unwaveringly serve” the country as the late queen did in her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s coffin has been parked in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, St Giles Cathedral (St Giles Cathedral) and London’s Palace of Westminster (Palace of Westminster; Houses of Parliament) for public viewing. At least two anti-imperialist protesters were arrested and charged by Police Scotland during the Edinburgh memorial service, sparking discussions about balancing the solemnity of the mourning with safeguards for free speech.

The Queen’s coffin was transferred from Edinburgh to London by a Royal Air Force plane. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the flight was followed by 6 million people, breaking the record of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August and becoming the world‘s largest so far. people tracked flights.

Tens of thousands of people in London waited in line all night long. The queues stretched for several kilometers and the waiting time was as long as tens of hours. The London authorities even temporarily suspended the queue due to the excessive number of people.

According to the BBC, the Speaker of the British House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Sir Lindsay Hoyle), rejected a representative of the Chinese government because of China‘s imposition of sanctions on five British members of the British House of Commons and two members of the House of Lords. The regiment entered Westminster Palace to express her condolences to the Queen’s request.

The British, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and other Commonwealth realm embassies and consulates in China have set up condolence books or memorial sites for the Queen’s death. In Hong Kong, thousands of people braved the sweltering heat to queue for hours to sign condolences or lay flowers at the British Consulate-General during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday on September 12 and in the days that followed.

The death of the Queen of England has aroused many Hong Kong residents’ nostalgia for the “sovereign lady” (Hong Kong-style slang, meaning the proprietress) during the colonial period. Memories and reminiscences of life before the handover of sovereignty.

The BBC Chinese website interviewed three generations of old, middle-aged and young people on the spot. Different generations have different memories of the Queen of England and the colonial era of Hong Kong and Hong Kong. Some citizens bluntly said that “colonialism” is an “alternative political statement” under China‘s promulgation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”.

2. The Queen’s deathbed new Prime Minister Truss

On September 5, the British ruling Conservative Party announced the election of a new leader, Truss, to replace Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign due to scandals. On September 6, Johnson went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to resign to the Queen. Truss then visited the Queen and was invited by the Queen to organize a government cabinet.

Traditionally, the appointment of a new prime minister takes place at Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official residence in London. The Queen stayed in Scotland to meet the new and old prime ministers due to her mobility problem. Unexpectedly, this became her last public official business, and Truss became the 15th and last prime minister of the Queen.

Truss, 47 years old, was elected to the British House of Commons in 2010. He has served in the cabinets of three Conservative Prime Ministers, Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson, as the Minister of Education, Minister of Justice and Secretary of International Trade. Minister.

Truss acts and dresses in the style of the “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister of the United Kingdom, so she is considered to be aspiring to become the second “Iron Lady”.

During her campaign, she has always said that after becoming prime minister, she will take swift action to deal with Britain’s inflation rate of up to 10%, revive the recession-prone economy, and reduce soaring energy bills for British households.

On foreign policy, Truss pledged to update the UK’s comprehensive foreign defense assessment to focus more on threats from China and Russia.

3. Ukraine’s counterattack against Russia denies that troops have fled in a hurry

More than half a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the situation has changed in the past two weeks.

Officials in Kyiv said Ukrainian troops entered Kupiansk, an important Russian supply center in eastern Ukraine, on September 10. The Russian Defense Ministry later said it had withdrawn from nearby Izyum for “redeployment”; Russian troops withdrew from a third key town, Balaklyia, to intensify fighting on the Donetsk front.

If the Ukrainian army’s achievements are maintained, it will be the most important victory since the Russian army’s withdrawal from the capital Kyiv’s Zhoubian area in April.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the 12th: “The (Russian) special military operation continues and will continue until all the tasks initially set are completed.”

4. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China finalized the “new crown clearing” and “closing the country” in October as the focus

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is scheduled to be unveiled on October 16. Before the announcement of the date of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, an article by the Chinese Academy of History on the policy of “closing the country” in the Ming and Qing Dynasties caused controversy on the Internet. Some netizens believed that, This article is a reversal of the closed-door policy, and it is to support China‘s current strict “zero” policy for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The article titled “New Explorations on the Problem of “Seclusion and Locking the Country” in the Ming and Qing Dynasties” stated that “closing the country and locking the country” is not an existing concept in ancient China, nor is it the inherent Western perception of China, but the history of the late Qing Dynasty. The term is not an objective description of the foreign policy of the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Chen Cheng, a professor of political science at the State University of New York at Albany, said in an interview with the BBC in Chinese that the full text of the article only discussed the policies of the Ming and Qing dynasties, and did not mention that these disputes have any applicability to contemporary political economy. However, the article attracted attention online, reflecting the anxiety of many Chinese people under the ongoing “dynamic clearing” policy.

5. Xi Jinping visits Putin again for the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic in nearly three years

General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Central Asia Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from September 14 to 16, and attended the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is Xi Jinping’s first overseas visit in nearly three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic.

In Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi Jinping said that the world is undergoing major changes unprecedented in modern history. “We are ready to join hands with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible world power and play a leading role in bringing the rapidly changing world into the track of sustainable and positive development.”

Putin said: “We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concerns. In today’s talks we will explain our position.”

6. China’s Sichuan hit by earthquake and new crown epidemic

On September 5, an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, China, with a focal depth of 16 kilometers. As of the 11th, the earthquake has killed 93 people and lost 25 people.

Before the earthquake, Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province with a population of about 21 million, entered a state of near-closed city due to the new coronavirus disease outbreak. Some videos circulating on the Internet showed that when the earthquake caused a strong earthquake in Chengdu, some Chengdu residents were prevented from escaping due to the epidemic prevention and blockade policy.

This sparked anger and suspicion among netizens on the Chinese Internet.

