image caption, On May 24, 2011, then U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace in London.

Leaders and dignitaries around the world have expressed their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

They paid tribute to the Queen’s deep sense of duty and tenacity, as well as her sense of humor and kindness.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a eulogy that he would remember “a queen with a good heart” and called her a “friend of France”.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (Obama) said the Queen “wowed the world with elegance, grace and tireless work ethic during her reign”.

Obama, who has met the Queen on several occasions, said in a condolence statement: “Time and again we have been touched by her enthusiasm, the ease with which people felt. And the humour and charisma she brought to the grand occasion. occasion.”

Current US President Joe Biden has described the Queen as “more than a monarch – she defined an era”.

Recalling his visit to the UK in 2021, Biden said the Queen "attracted us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and graciously shared her wisdom with us."

Queen Elizabeth II met with 14 US presidents during her reign.

image caption, The Queen with US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, on June 11 last year.

Former US President Donald Trump said he would “never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom and wonderful sense of humor.”

“What a great and beautiful lady she is. There is no one like her!” he wrote on his online platform, Truth Social.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. He sent a message of condolence to the new King Charles III of the United Kingdom, saying, “Queen Elizabeth II has won wide acclaim as the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to visit China. Her passing is a huge loss to the British people. loss”.

During the Queen’s reign, she also witnessed 12 Canadian Prime Ministers in power.

Shortly after announcing her death, an emotional Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Queen “clearly had a deep and abiding love for Canadians.”

"In a complex world, her steady grace and determination are a source of comfort to all of us," Trudeau said, adding that he would miss the "chat" moments they had in the past. In those conversations, the Queen was "considerate, wise, curious, helpful, funny, and more…"

He added: “She was one of my favorite people in the world and I will miss her very much,” he said, holding back tears.

image caption, The Queen has met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau several times, including in Windsor earlier this year.

extraordinary personality

King Alexander of the Netherlands (Willem-Alexander) is Queen Elizabeth’s fifth cousin. He said he and Queen Maxima commemorated the “steadfast and wise” monarch with “deep respect and great love”.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium said the queen was “an extraordinary figure… who displayed dignity, courage and dedication throughout her leadership”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his “unforgettable meeting” with the monarch during two visits to the UK.

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness”; “During a meeting she showed me the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi gave at her wedding. I will cherish this scene forever.” Modi tweeted Posted.

image caption, Queen Elizabeth II and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid tribute to the Queen's "wonderful humour". "Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will never be forgotten," he said in a statement.

“Reassuring Presence”

As a monarch for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has experienced an extraordinary period of historical change. This can be seen in many eulogy.

As Obama points out, the Queen has lived through “periods of prosperity and stagnation: from the landing of humans on the moon to the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to the Queen’s “extraordinary sense of duty”, saying it “has a unique place in British history”.

In a lengthy statement, he said: “Her reign for 70 years has included a period of tremendous change. During this period, she has represented an extraordinary commitment to the British people”.

“It’s based on realism, a reassurance of the importance of current events, not any narrow conception of history.”

Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred to the Queen’s reign as one of “historic duration” and described her death as “the end of an era”.

“Her dedication to her duties and public service speaks for itself. Her wisdom and experience are truly unique,” he said in the statement, recalling her many “kindness” during a state visit to Ireland in 2011. gestures and enthusiastic speech.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Queen Elizabeth was “a reassuring presence amid decades of dramatic change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia, and the evolution of the Commonwealth.”

In a statement, he said he paid tribute to the Queen for her unwavering and lifelong commitment to serving her people. The world will long remember her dedication and leadership.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also said that the Queen has seen huge changes in the world during her reign, but that she “remains an icon of stable, responsible leadership, moral, human and patriotic. lighthouse”.

Although the Queen never visited Israel. But Charles, Edward, Prince William and the late Prince Philip (whose mother is buried in Jerusalem) have all visited Israel.