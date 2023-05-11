Queens Of Stone Age anuncian “In Times New Roman…” con un avance

And what better way to announce a new album by Queens Of The Stone Age, their eighth, than by sharing a first preview, “Emotion Sickness”, a song that will fit perfectly into the universe of their fans and that speaks to us to some extent about these The last few difficult years for everyone, including those in the group who have endured their share of heartbreak and loss.

To present the album and the single in society, the band has shared the album cover, a conceptual video about the spirit of the album and a video lyric created by Liam Lynch. En cuanto al resto de temas, nos encontraremos con “Obscenery”, “Paper Machete”, “Negative Space”, “Time & Place”, “Made To Parade”, “Carnavoyeur”, “What The Peephole Say”, “Sicily”, “Emotion Sickness” y “Straight Jacket Fitting”.

“In Times New Roman…” will be available on June 16 and will talk about “what we want to do with the time we would have if the world ended in a month or two.” Together with Homme, we will meet Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman y Jon Theodore. With the group’s own production and mix of Mark Rankinthe album will be published on digital platforms and in physical format (vinyl and CD) on the same day 16.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

