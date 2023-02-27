February 21, 2020 Queralt Lahoz He performs at La Nau in Barcelona in front of some three hundred people with just one EP of five songs to his credit, but with energy, poise and a desire to conquer the world that already presage something great. Three years later, through a pandemic, the one from Santa Coloma closes a stage in which she has only grown since, as she herself proudly claims on stage, the most absolute of independence.

It’s Saturday, February 25, and his concert in a packed Paral.lel 62 hall marks the end of his first full-length tour. “Pureza” It has given her many joys, but the first of all has been that she has not stopped presenting it wherever she was called. Flanked by her ‘children’, Marc Soto on drums, Pau García on keyboards and Fede Jahzzmvn as a DJ, she has kicked the whole country with the same dedication and passion from the first to the last day. And that could not go unnoticed. That is why the recognitions have not been long in coming, and its recent award within the Music Moves Europe 2023 of the Dutch ESNS or its performance at the Gaudí award gala televised by TV3, have given it a great projection, placing it on the ramp exit ready for the next jump. The one that should be her great leap, with all the vertigo that this generates.

Queralt Lahoz He came out on stage like a gale and that made the first songs suffer in their sound and sound somewhat jumbled. An accelerated tone that little by little calmed down and picked up the tempo of big events. There were nerves because the night was known to be special and everything had to turn out perfectly. And she did. It was two hours in which Queralt Lahoz NOTHING was left unsaid. First dressed in a long blue coat and a matching Russian cap, she gradually shed them to look pure white. The same one that can be guessed in her music and her songs. And from there the parade of guests who had to turn the night into something more than just a concert of Queralt Lahoz. Although there were notable absences because, for example, it was impossible to bring the Caliphate 3/4 to perform that wonder titled “Tó ba a çalih bien mamá” and Lia Kali was sick at the last moment. Although La Plazuela was there to vindicate that connection from Granada, as was the guitarist Oscar Soriano or Daniel Felices, Naranjita de Triana, Ramón Tato, Carmen Cortés, Arnau Alfonso, the flamenco dancers José Manuel Álvarez and Violeta Barrio, as well as Las Ninyas del Corro and their sharp rhymes. A cast of artists that brought out the most flamenco side of the singer from Santa Coloma, turning the stage of the old Barts room into a final flamenco party that proudly showed where it all began.

End of tour, end of cycle and new doors that must be opened to provide a future that is intuited promising, although it is worth wondering where it is going to go Queralt Lahoz hereinafter. His last steps have given us few clues about it. Rather, it seems that the artist has played distraction with her public. Because the tremendous salsa of “Vendavales” -which in the old Barts room had the whole host of musicians that also appears in the video- has very little to do with each other, with a scratchy, dark, urban and electronic theme like “Blade”. or that wonder of Latin and reggaeton style titled “En otro lugar” which is the one that has worked best out of the last three singles, something that could also be verified during his live show. Three very different styles that show that everything Queralt does he knows how to embroider perfectly and that he knows how to make the most of the eclecticism of his music. However, we are all aware that great records like “The Madrileño” o “Motomami” they have a concept that unites them in their diversity. What will be the next step for Queralt? Where is your ceiling? Questions that do not have immediate answers and that only the future, the one that seems so hopeful, will be in charge of answering. We only aspire to continue being there to tell it.