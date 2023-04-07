Home World Queralt Lahoz will start presenting “Alto Cielo” on the #GPS13 tour
World

Queralt Lahoz will start presenting “Alto Cielo” on the #GPS13 tour

by admin
Queralt Lahoz will start presenting “Alto Cielo” on the #GPS13 tour

GPS (Girando Por Salas) is a Popular Music Circuit designed to promote current music, provide emerging artists with a circuit of concerts and venues beyond their own autonomous community and promote live music. On this occasion, after performing at the ESNS in the Netherlands, at the ILMC in London, in Latin America, at the Gaudí Awards, and filling their end-of-tour concerts with “Pureza” in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Queralt Lahoz will be presenting his music in half a dozen Spanish cities.

Queralt Lahoz is an artist who presents a musical imaginary that goes from coplas, classic bolero and Latin downloads to 90’s rap, soul or dancehall, always with flamenco as the main engine and sound experimentation as motivation. All this can be seen in concerts that are pure energy and feeling. The dates of Queralt Lahoz’s #GPS13 tour are as follows: April 14, Seville (Fanatic), April 15, Granada (Industrial Copera), May 5, Zaragoza (Sala López), May 12, Castellón (La Casa de la Mar), May 21, Malaga (La Cochera Cabaret) and May 27 , Mahón (Es Claustre).

Rotating Through Rooms (GPS) is a Popular Music Circuit designed to promote current music, provide emerging artists with a circuit of concerts and venues beyond their own autonomous community and promote live music. It is sponsored by the Institute of Performing Arts and Music (INAEM) of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and has the collaboration of the Coordinating Federation of the Popular Music Circuit, made up of professional associations in the music sector: ACCES, APM, ARC, ARTE, MUSICAT, PROMUSICAE and UFI.

You may also like

risks to networks and few protections for ISPs

Pope Francis will not be at the Colosseum...

The runner who died in Trentino was alive...

Turkey Serbia barrage for the World Cup |...

The ‘NY Times’ deliberately distorts the news, to...

Van goes up in flames in the heart...

The ruble slips to its lowest level in...

More than 400 illegal immigrants crossed the English...

Udinese market / Deulofeu’s (possible) replacement is Belgian...

The open fronts of Xi Jinping: not only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy