GPS (Girando Por Salas) is a Popular Music Circuit designed to promote current music, provide emerging artists with a circuit of concerts and venues beyond their own autonomous community and promote live music. On this occasion, after performing at the ESNS in the Netherlands, at the ILMC in London, in Latin America, at the Gaudí Awards, and filling their end-of-tour concerts with “Pureza” in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Queralt Lahoz will be presenting his music in half a dozen Spanish cities.

Queralt Lahoz is an artist who presents a musical imaginary that goes from coplas, classic bolero and Latin downloads to 90’s rap, soul or dancehall, always with flamenco as the main engine and sound experimentation as motivation. All this can be seen in concerts that are pure energy and feeling. The dates of Queralt Lahoz’s #GPS13 tour are as follows: April 14, Seville (Fanatic), April 15, Granada (Industrial Copera), May 5, Zaragoza (Sala López), May 12, Castellón (La Casa de la Mar), May 21, Malaga (La Cochera Cabaret) and May 27 , Mahón (Es Claustre).

