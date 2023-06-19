Home » Questionable holding of the session of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Government of Croatia Info
Questionable holding of the session of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Government of Croatia Info

Questionable holding of the session of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Government of Croatia Info

The Government of Croatia requested that items related to the construction of a radioactive waste disposal center on Trgovska Gora, as well as the succession of the former SFRY, be removed from the agenda of tomorrow’s joint session with the Council of Ministers, Srna learns.

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

It was also requested that the item related to the initiative to sign an agreement between the Council of Ministers and the Government of Croatia on cooperation in the field of information society and electronic communications be removed.

According to Srna, the holding of the joint session of the Council of Ministers and the Government of Croatia, which is scheduled for tomorrow in Zagreb, could come into question precisely because the item related to the construction of a repository for radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel on Trgovska Gora was withdrawn from the agenda. .

This issue was delegated as one of the items on the agenda by the Council of Ministers at the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations.

(Srna)

