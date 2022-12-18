Questions and Answers | What was first “Yang” has become “Yin”! Will there be reinfection within the family? What’s the matter with “nucleic acid positive, antigen negative”?Fly into the homes of ordinary people

“The first batch of colleagues who have passed positive have become negative and positive again. Is it re-positive or secondary infection?” “Will the positive infections in the family cause mutual re-infection?” Am I yin or yang?” Recently, the discussion about “yin and yang” has become a hot topic in Moments, which often confuses people…

Dr. Ai Jingwen, Department of Infectious Diseases, Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, told reporters that first of all, we must understand that Fuyang and reinfection are two different concepts. The former means that the infected person has two positive results in the same infection cycle. Generally, when the second positive result is detected, they are no longer contagious; while the latter means that the infected person has experienced two different infection cycles, and the time of the second infection Spans are often long, which is contagious.

Some netizens had one bar on the antigen after infection, but two bars were detected after a few days. Is it the second infection or Fuyang?

Ai Jingwen said that the first possibility is that the sampling in the previous test was not in place, so the previous test showed a false negative; the second possibility is that the residual fragments of the virus in the body are excreted from the body one after another, so the antigen will be positive again. . However, according to past experience, most of these Fuyang people were detected because some residual fragments of the virus were detected, and generally there will be no reinfection to others. Of course, there is a third possibility, which is that the patient is indeed positive for the virus again in a short period of time, but this kind of situation often occurs in patients with obvious immunodeficiency such as tumors, and rarely occurs in people with good general health.

The virus spreads very quickly in the same family, especially in a family with a large population. Will there be repeated infection after one round of infection?

Ai Jingwen pointed out that people with positive infection will generally not be reinfected in a short period of time after the antigen turns negative. If the co-residents are infected within 1 to 2 weeks, basically there will be no cross-infection or repeated infection during the recovery period. However, if you encounter a high-risk infection environment again one month after turning negative, the chance of re-infection will gradually increase, but generally speaking, the chance of infection will increase significantly after 6 months or more. For young and middle-aged adults, the symptoms of secondary infection are often milder than the first one; but for the elderly with vulnerable immune systems, secondary or multiple infections require more careful health monitoring and timely symptomatic treatment to further reduce the risk of progression to severe disease.

“Nucleic acid positive, antigen negative”, many friends have encountered this kind of trouble, what’s going on?

There are many reasons for this contradictory result. Ai Jingwen said that it is generally believed that the sensitivity of antigen detection is relatively low, and it can only be successfully detected when the virus content in the body is relatively high. Therefore, antigen detection may not be able to detect positive in the early stage of infection and late recovery. This is why some patients are antigen-negative on the first day of fever, but they are antigen-positive on the second day. In addition, since antigen detection can be performed by everyone, the accuracy of the test results is also related to whether the sampling standards are in place and whether the operation is standardized. Of course, false positives may also occur in nucleic acid testing, which is also related to whether the reagents are contaminated.

At this stage, when more and more people around are infected, instead of obsessively pursuing the test results and clarifying “yes or no”, it is better to pay attention to your own symptoms. When you have been in contact with a positive infection, or even have symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat, it is meaningful to do antigen testing at this time. If you have symptoms, and the antigen test is positive again, there is a high probability that you are infected; if you have related symptoms, but the antigen test is negative, if it is not necessary, you don’t need to go all over the street to find a nucleic acid point for a nucleic acid test to prove that you are “positive”. You only need to treat the symptoms according to your own situation, and then do antigen or nucleic acid testing according to the needs after the symptoms disappear.

In addition, since the new crown is a self-limiting disease, mild and asymptomatic patients do not need to take antiviral drugs. Of course, because the new coronavirus is very contagious, if you have a fever and suspect that you are infected, then even if you cannot be sure for the time being, you should also pay attention to isolation as much as possible, especially if there are elderly people at home. In any case, protecting the elderly will be the top priority in dealing with the peak of the first wave of the epidemic. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Zuo Yan)