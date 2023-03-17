Questlove (The Roots) goes to social networks to defend Meg White, of The White Stripesafter the controversy that arose around his abilities to play the drums.

This same week, the journalist Lachlan When wrote on his Twitter account that Meg White is “a terrible drummer”. The statements soon went viral on the networks and a debate began to be generated between musicians, drummers and fans of the band, who shared their opinion regarding the skills of the artist One of those who have come out to defend her publicly has been the drummer of The Rootsthe media Questlove.

This is not the first time White has been criticized, in fact, she has been questioned numerous times during her career that began in 1997. In 2002, the interpreter faced criticism by saying: “I appreciate other types of drummers who play differently, but it’s not my style or what works for this band. sometimes i get [críticas] and I go through periods where it really bothers me. But then I think about it and realize that this is what it really takes for this band.”

Faced with this new wave of hate, The Roots drummer, Questlove, has shared his appreciation for White and has stated that he considers these types of comments emblematic of negative changes in music listening habits. The artist tweeted: “I try to leave the ‘trolls point of view’ alone but this here is way off. In reality, what’s wrong with music is that people suck the life out of music like an Instagram filter, trying to achieve a high level of musical perfection that doesn’t even serve the song (or music). That’s why I walk Dilla’s path and play like a drunken, sloppy amateur, because those flaws are the missing human element in music.”

Recall that The White Stripes disbanded back in 2011, but this year Third Man Records has announced that they will be releasing an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of the album. “Elephant”(2003).