queues on the motorway on the way back from the April 25 bridge

by livesicilia.it – ​​11 minutes ago

There are queues along the A19 Palermo-Catania motorway, near Casteldaccia: a difficult afternoon after the bridge. Very long queues on the motorway, along the A19 Palermo-Catania in the direction of Palermo, close to the Casteldaccia junction. According to Automap, it was a particularly difficult afternoon for traffic, due to people returning after…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Traffic: queues on the motorway on the way back from the bridge on 25 April appeared 11 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».