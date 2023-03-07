by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

To obtain a new identity card, the citizens of Palermo are forced to stand in long queues outside the posts of the districts, which often start at 6 in the morning. Infinite waits, due to the load accumulated during the pandemic period,…

