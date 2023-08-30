Quick rosehip jam | Magazine

May you also find rosehip jam in your winter storage this year, which is an excellent spread for pancakes.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Preparing a traditional winter house, although it gives pleasure to many, requires a lot of time, money and skill. That is why housewives who do not have the conditions to prepare these specialties buy ready-made winter food in supermarkets. Although it makes our lives easier today, nothing can compare to a domestic winter house. If you have decided to prepare it yourself, then you must have a recipe for rosehip jam in your pantry. This is one of the easiest recipes, and the great thing is that you don’t have to spend time cleaning, just blend the fruits.

Ingredients:

1 kg dart

340 g of sugar

1 preservative

1 liter

Preparation:

Wash and dry the pomegranate, then cut it on both sides. Put it in a blender and pour water, then blend well. This is the best way to remove the sticky seeds and hairs. No more laborious cleaning, now everything is almost fast. Strain the resulting mixture into a pan and pour water, then let it boil. After that, reduce the temperature and cook for another 40-60 minutes. The rosehips need to soften enough for you to stir them. When it softens, briefly blend again, then strain. Return to the pan and add the sugar and preservative. Cook until it begins to boil. Pour the jam into sterilized jars.

(A matter of taste)

