QUINTEGIA Analysis of Italian concessionaires: 66% procure self-produced sustainable energy from renewable sources – News

According to what emerges from a study by Quintegia on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria – carried out on almost 15% of dealership owners operating in Italy with the aim of photographing the state of the art and potential development areas, a central element also for stakeholders – 66% of concessionaires procure sustainable and/or self-produced energy from renewable sources.

In 21% of cases, environmental goals to be achieved were identified which are monitored through punctual KPIs, therefore, only this portion is prepared and more attentive in the monitoring and control phase. Only 1/3 of the responding dealers declare that they have adopted a policy to manage the issue of diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities for the various categories of employees.

Each employee completes an average of 49 hours of training annually. It is a “healthy” sector if we consider that in 94% of cases there were no corruption and/or fraud events in 2022.

“On balance, to make a leap forward it is necessary to push towards cultural growth also within the company and towards the creation of specific skills, above all in consideration of the fact that the sector is an important economic driver for the country.

In Italy there are 1,155 dealers operating in the mobility sector, generating a turnover of around 48 billion (the level it was in 2019) and employing 57,000 people. The dealerships analyzed maintain a key role as protagonists but struggle to structure integrated and broader strategies that involve all the elements of ESG.

We will have to work in this direction so that the economic, historical, social and environmental change is a strength and a springboard” declares Tommaso Bortolomiol CEO of Quintegia.