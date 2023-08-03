alessandro announced

Quota 41 is, as known, a measure in favor of early workers. However, not everyone knows that it can also be used as an exit door for the unemployed. In the wake of the social bee, quota 41 can also help those who have lost their job a few years before the pension requirements.

We propose this reflection to answer from one of our readers, a worker in a furniture company, fired in May after 39 years of work. Quota 41 has disappeared and so any possibility of retiring by 2026? Our reader writes to us very worried. He has already moved to Naspi but will he have a guaranteed pension after these two years? Obviously re-entering the world of work at this age seems difficult.

To whom is Born Quota 41 intended and what does it foresee?

Quota 41 does not require personal data requirements. Anyone who has worked for 41 years, with at least one year, even if discontinuous, before the age of 19, can stop working without having to wait to blow out 63 candles or more.

The starting date of the pension with quota 41 provides for a window of three months. But be careful because quota 41 is intended for caregivers, the disabled, hard workers and the unemployed. Yes, you have read correctly the last category mentioned. Indeed, in order to be able to complete the quota 41 requirements, the unemployed must first have finished taking all the NASPI assigned to him by the INPS.

From Naspi to Quota 41

NASPI is recognized for half of the weeks worked in the 4 years prior to job loss. On balance therefore, those who have worked continuously for the last 4 years can get a maximum of 24 months of compensation. After Naspi, you can apply for a pension with a quota of 41.

Quote 41 from unemployed and without all the requirements: how is this possible?

If the reader had resigned he would not have taken Naspi. In the case of dismissal, however, it is up to him. And therefore he will be able to count on two years of notional contributions for the pension. With the previous 39 he reaches exactly 41.

Before giving false hopes, however, we must clarify another requirement of quota 41 that many underestimate by making calculations wrong. Of the accumulated contributions (minimum 41), 35 must be effective (therefore excluding illnesses, periods of unemployment, etc.).

Summing up…

Quota 41 provides for the exit after 41 years of work; Of the 41 years, 35 must be effective; With 39 years of contributions (of which 35 effective years) you can access quota 41 after the two years of Naspi.

