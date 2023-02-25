Singer, songwriter, music producer R. Kelly He has been sentenced to another twenty years in prison for sexual crimes against minors, as reported The New York Times.

The new sentence for the singer is in addition to his previous sentence of thirty years in prison on charges of extortion and sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors had asked that Kelly to serve another twenty-five years after the previous thirty, appealing to his “lack of remorse” for his crimes. “The only way to guarantee that he does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” the prosecutor said last Thursday. Jeannice Williams Appenteng.

Kelly He was found guilty of six of the thirteen counts against him by a federal jury in Chicago, including three counts of coercing minors into sexual activity and three counts of producing sex tapes involving a minor. He was acquitted of charges related to conspiracy to receive child pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice.