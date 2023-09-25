RABEN SITTAM A new partnership began in September with Streck Transport AG – Companies

Raben SITTAM, leader in the international, land, sea and air groupage transport market for over sixty years, has started a new partnership with the Swiss company Streck Transport AG since September. And it will further enhance trade with Switzerland, also strengthening its presence in Central Europe.

For several years Raben SITTAM has been committed to realizing its dream of an increasingly interconnected Italy also, and above all, through the choice of business partners who share the same passion for excellence and innovation of services, and who know how to put the satisfaction of their customers at the centre. In this sense, Streck Transport AG also proves to be a strategic partner for the Group’s Italian business unit.

Already a partner of Raben Group, the company based in Pfungen, Switzerland, can count on over 70 years of experience in the shipping, logistics and transport sector which makes it a market leader for transport and logistics services in the area on the border between Germany, France and Switzerland. Today Streck Transport AG can have 80,000 m2 of warehouse capacity, more than 550 vehicles and 1200 employees, standing out for the certified quality, timeliness and speed of its services.

Thanks to this new collaboration, Raben SITTAM increases trade on the Italy – Switzerland axis, with new direct connections between the Cornaredo (MI) hub and Zurich, guaranteeing all its customers a better quality of service and a better distribution performance with daily connections, fast connections and reliable transit times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

