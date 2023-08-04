RABEN SITTAM No stops: national and international connections confirmed also in August – Companies

The activity of Raben SITTAM does not stop even in summer, for over sixty years a leader in the international groupage transport market, by land, sea and air thanks to an already incredibly well-developed network and in the process of further evolution.

In fact, many innovations await the Italian business unit of the Raben Group from September which, even during the summer months, will continue to strive to reach its customers with daily connections, fast connections and reliable transit times.

For more than a year, Raben SITTAM has continued to pursue his dream of an increasingly interconnected Italy thanks to investments aimed at extending and densifying its system of international connections, strengthening commercial cooperation between the various countries and guaranteeing almost total coverage of the whole of Europe.

Even in the central weeks of August, for example, operations towards the depots of the European network owned by Raben will not stop, which will guarantee the continuity of transport on the routes to Germany, Austria, Poland and Czechia.

In fact, as a strategic market, Raben SITTAM has a permanent presence in Central Europe where, only in the last year, has it increased the frequency of land transport and strengthened its position in the field of contractual logistics and intermodal transport.

This occurs in particular from the three hubs of Cornaredo (MI), Verona and Bolzano from which goods reach Germany and Poland daily and from the Bologna hub where there are two direct lines that reach the cities of Gliwice, in Poland, and Aichach daily in Germany with delivery, for export services, within 48-72 hours from the departure of the trucks.

The activities to and from Greece are also regular, where Raben SITTAM operates efficiently thanks to the support of its Greek branches in Athens and Thessaloniki of Raben Intertrans SA which, through its domestic network, guarantees distribution throughout the country, including the islands, distinguishing itself for the quality, timeliness and speed of its services.

Similarly, Raben SITTAM can also count on successful partnerships in Western Europe, ie France and the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal). The latter, starting from June 2022, have allowed the logistics operator to increase the frequency of land transport in particular from the Cornaredo hub, towards the main international hubs Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Zaragoza, Irun, Valencia (Spain), Lisbon and Porto (Portugal).

In France, on the other hand, distribution takes place in 10 different warehouses which guarantee total coverage of the territory. Even the service to England will continue to be regular thanks to a consolidated partnership that guarantees an efficient quality service, also in terms of completing customs procedures.

Sails and wings spread in the Sea&Air sector where, pending the big news of the second half, the operations of the maritime consolidations to and from Latin America and Mexico, Israel and Pakistan (which saw the light in the first half of 2023) and of the aerial consolidations continue weeklies for Doha and for Bahrain which, at the beginning of this year, were added to the one for Cairo – already in place for about three years.

