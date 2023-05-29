Raben SITTAM Started the Talent Program project to grow their talents – Companies

Raben SITTAM, leading logistics operator in Europe, launches the new Talent Program project, designed to grow their talents, enhancing the different professional skills present in the company.

This is an initiative that aims to train Raben SITTAM’s future leaders through the construction of personalized training courses, shared with the individual employee and created ad hoc to better outline the career path and develop one’s skills and potential.

The project has officially kicked off with a first trial phase aimed at 30 employees of the Italian business unit who, on Wednesday 24 May, began a training journey, a real academy, which, through various steps, will see them throughout 2023. The project stems from an initial assessment phase, a personality test that allowed the company to understand the strengths and improvement points of the individual talent.

Hence, the development of an ad hoc and individual training plan activated thanks to the support of KIS – Keep it Simple, a training and consultancy company which, with its professionals and expert coaches, has been collaborating and supporting Raben SITTAM for years in the activation of growth projects dedicated to people and the organization.

But not only training, talents will have the opportunity to take advantage of cross-functional coaching within Raben SITTAM and also abroad, moving and training also in the Raben Group Business Units, throughout Europe. Training will be constantly monitored, there will be common moments in which feedback, opinions and advice will be shared to further improve the development path.