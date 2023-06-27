RABEN SITTAM The partnership with Banco Alimentare Lombardia is a great success and continues in 2023 – Companies

For a year now, Raben SITTAM has made its resources available to help Banco Alimentare Lombardia in managing the collection of food products, to be allocated to the over 1,100 affiliated charitable structures in the region.

And after having recovered more than 63 tons of food, the company continues to support the activities of Banco Alimentare, which works every day to combat waste by redistributing food surpluses – and more – to thousands of people and families in difficulty, giving new value to the products.

The partnership, launched in January last year, has made it possible to save, in 2022 alone, more than 44 tons of food and non-food products, including pasta, rice, peeled tomatoes, legumes, cereals, biscuits and other non-perishable foods, as well as various baby products.

A result that Raben SITTAM has decided to celebrate by dedicating an entire branded vehicle to the collaboration with Banco Alimentare which, with a little luck, it will be possible to see while it carries out its commendable work.

A winning combination made up of the two Lombard companies who have decided to join forces and put their experience to good use also in 2023. From January to today, Raben SITTAM’s trucks have already carried out 20 fully loaded collections at the Esselunga di Pioltello, transporting over 18 tons of food and basic necessities to the Banco Alimentare headquarters in Muggiò, where the association’s volunteers take care of checking, selecting and preparing the products.

Raben SITTAM’s constant commitment to this project has also allowed the company to be recognized as one of Banco Alimentare’s major supporters in the latest Social Report. This important milestone, which is a great source of pride and satisfaction, demonstrates how Corporate Social Responsibility activities are now an integral part of the core business of the entire Raben Group.