Rabo de Peixe, review of her Netflix series (2023)

Rabo de Peixe, review of her Netflix series (2023)

Year 2001. A fierce storm causes a sailboat loaded with cocaine to run aground on the Azorean coast. Adrift, the bundles of drugs reach the shore, falling into the hands of the residents of a unique and impoverished port town.

From ignorance and despair, the inhabitants see in this white powder the opportunity to sweeten their routine and achieve their desires, for now withered because of a town where nothing good ever happens. But what a priori seems like a surreal stroke of luck, ends up becoming the curse in life of its protagonists, who, oblivious to the consequences of depositing their dreams in drug trafficking, end up paying the worst price that dreamy and idealistic nonconformity can. be charged.

This is not yet another series about drug traffickers produced by Netflix, clichés aside, the seven episodes of “Fish tail” they break from within that hackneyed genre thanks to the display of charisma of those involved and the progressive discovery of its layers.

From a cinematographic perspective, this sort of “Flour” lusa extends the legacy of this crazy true story to present a romantic and juvenile fiction, impregnated with ambition a la Bertolucci, frenzy a la Ritchie and sexuality a la Noé.

A wide range of genres ranging from the most fast-paced action to the most reflective sentimentality, going through a broken comedy that stands out above its latent residue of tragedy and hardship. A very expensive American dream that will connect with the universal desire to want to get out of our particular cage.

