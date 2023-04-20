Rabona in chaos: impossible to navigate and send SMS for days. What is going on

The virtual operator Rabona Mobile is finding disservices for several days, and apparently the situation is gradually worsening as at the moment it is only possible make and receive phone calls e receive SMS. Since mid-March customers have been unable to send text messages, and for a week now the Internet connection has stopped working. The question seems to be free from technical problems (disservices in this sense are now the order of the day), even if the operator has not yet communicated the official reasons of serious disservice. The same problems are recorded for the second brand Hellowhich like Rabona is a ESP MVNO (Enhanced Service Provider Mobile Virtual Network Operator), i.e. a virtual operator who takes care of the offers (Rabona, for example, has one dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum), advertising, invoicing and assistance by delegating to the provider on which it is based – Vodafone 4G in this case – the provision of the SIM and the definition of the telephone area code.

Since it passed to Vodafone (previously it relied on TIM 3G) Rabona Mobile has been using it as an aggregator Plintron: the other virtual operators who use its services, however, are not experiencing problems, so the disservice seems to have a different cause. The operator has relied on social media to communicate with its customers, first with messages such as… We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience of the last few hours, we are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. …which made one think of problems of a technical nature. And then with more in-depth posts, in which, however, the real reason for the disservice is not explained. Here is an excerpt from the most recent post published on Facebook: in compliance with the duties of confidentiality inherent to the contractual provisions and to the initiatives in progress, we believe it necessary to inform you of the fact that, right from the start, we have taken steps in every area to resolve the critical issues, requesting, first, a technical table, then, a discussion table in the regulatory framework and, lastly, by referring the matter directly to the Guarantor Authority.

Why on earth should one wait for a pronouncement from AGCOM e AGCM, both involved by the operator and by consumer protection associations who are taking an interest in the matter? It would therefore seem that they are at the root of the problem administrative matters between Rabona and whoever provides him with the service. See also ChatGPT: Better than Google? ~ leventsoufle The company has stressed on several occasions that it is in full economic health. On the consumer side, meanwhile, the situation continues to be serious: no SMS, no internet, but customers continue to receive the monthly charge in spite of this. The situation is chaotic and this does not only depend on the lack of clarity on the nature of the disruptions that have been going on for days as regards internet browsing and for weeks as regards text messages – explains Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of the consumers’ association Codes – We have reports of customers who are unable to contact Customer Service and this certainly does not help clarify the billing aspect. It is not excluded that the administrative-accounting management is proceeding automatically without taking into account the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

