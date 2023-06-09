Rabona Mobile breaks the silence on disruptions with a letter to customers

Dear Customers, Dear Consumer Associations,

We would never have wanted to experience the drama of this press release, let alone make you suffer the hardships of the last two months, in which, suffering and struggling, we have continued to fight, even for you, enduring every form of injustice and mockery.

We did it in silence not out of disrespect for you but out of the enormous trust we had and continue to have in the institutions.

With gritted teeth, we respected the order of silence even in the face of a television broadcast (Striscia la Notizia, ed) which portrayed us as omertosis.

[…]

We are guilty of being a small company that has grown without patronage, made up of people who claim to defend their rights and those of their customers. Unfortunately, not everyone tolerates this way of operating: when we claimed fulfillment of a contract, in execution of which we had already paid 18 million euros, better technical conditions for our customers and compliance with regulatory standards, Vodafone threatened – as she used to do – detachment. Having informed the Authority of the undue pressure, we deluded ourselves that Vodafone and its operating arm, the aggregator Plintron, complied with the directives issued or that, in any case, AGCOM supervised their observance.

However, when Plintron began to implement the unilateral disconnection schedule desired by Vodafone, while the latter was working to process our renunciations, we learned that someone within the Authority had informal interactions with the aggregator who, strengthened by the support he claims to have received, yesterday he also silenced the voice of our customers. And so much, even though we had also offered 1,500,000 euros just to allow for an orderly exit in compliance with the rights acquired by our customers.

Naturally, the above is the subject of judgments undertaken before the Judicial Authority.

However, we believe it is our duty to break the wall of silence and, therefore, we invite all users and Consumer Associations who are interested in the matter to contact our company for discussions and, possibly, starting from Monday, to view the ostentatious documentation which demonstrates that what we say is the pure truth.

We promise that we will always continue to fight for our customers, our dealers, our reputation.

We thank all those who have honored us by choosing us!

We are waiting for you… actually.