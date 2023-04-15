The clients of the virtual operator Rabona Mobile I’m now at third day without internet connection, while they have not been able to send outgoing SMS for almost a month. Waiting for a possible resolution, the company decided to reassure its dealers through one email communicationin which Rabona still claims to be working to resolve the inefficiencies.

As already told by MondoMobileWeb, starting from the morning of 12 April 2023 customers of Rabona Mobile and the second brand Yes soon!?! they can’t surf the internet. This disservice the one in progress since mid-March 2023 is added which does not allow customers of the virtual operator to send SMS to other numbers.

So, at the moment, the only services that customers of Rabona Mobile and of the second Si Pronto brand are able to use are only callsboth incoming and outgoing, and the receiving incoming SMS.

Until now, the only official communication of the operator regarding the disservices in progress has arrived yesterday, April 13, 2023with a post sui social in which, in addition to apologize to customersRabona Mobile claims to be working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

What Rabona Mobile said to its resellers

However, in the last few hours MondoMobileWeb has had the opportunity to view a communication sent today, April 14, 2023, by Rabona Mobile to its sales force.

According to the sources consulted, it is a letter sent by email to authorized dealerswhich has like object “Rabona internal communication”.

Below the text of the letter of Rabona Mobile addressed to its resellers:

Gentile partner, we want to ”APOLOGIZE” for the inconvenience and difficulty you are experiencing right now, reassuring you that we are working hard to resolve the current problem as quickly as possible. It will be our care to keep you informed of every evolution. PS: We reassure you that, unlike what is reported by the press and information, Rabona is in excellent health. We thank you again for your patience and the trust you will place in us. Greetings, RABBON

Therefore, as already done towards customers yesterday 13 April 2023 with communication on social networks, the operator apologizes to the sales force for the inconvenience caused by the disservice in progress, stating that he is working to resolve the problem.

Once again, Rabona does not specify whether the problem is of a technical nature or notbut is keen to point out that the operator “is in excellent health”Therefore denying any business or economic problems.

It must be emphasized that so far the virtual operator has never concretely explained the type of problem which is not allowing the internet service and outgoing text messages to be provided, but Rabona probably wanted to reassure the sales force about the company’s “health” also due to the corridor rumors that have been circulating for some days regarding these disservices.

In this regard, both yesterday and this morning, MondoMobileWeb has had the opportunity to speak with various authorized Rabona resellers around Italyand the more insistent voice circulating among insiders would be that of a economic problem of Rabona Mobile against its aggregatoralso considering the similar precedents with prolonged disservices due to non-payments to network providers.

Please remember that Rabona Mobile is a virtual operator (MVNO) which has been providing its services since 17 April 2019 relying on the Vodafone Italy network in 2G and 4G through the aggregator Plintronwith a maximum speed of 60 Mbps in download e 30 Mbps in upload.

The operator also uses the second brand Hello!?!whose SIMs, despite having different graphics and logos, are always those of the operator Rabona Mobile, as the contract is signed directly with the main brand. With Rabona and the second brand Yes soon!?! you can also use the VoLTE serviceon some compatible smartphones.

If until now Rabona Mobile did not want to specify the cause of the ongoing disruptionscurrently who is mainly undergoing i inconvenience due to this situation are the consumers.

Precisely for this reason, today, April 14, 2023, it moved the Code Associationwhich demands that Rabona’s customers be reimbursed and compensated for the damages suffered.

