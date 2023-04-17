Rached Ghannouchi, one of the main opponents of the authoritarian president Kais Saied, was arrested in Tunisia

On Monday, in Tunisia, one of the main opposition parties to the authoritarian president Kais Saied said that its leader had been arrested: the party is called Ennahda, an Islamist and moderate, and the leader is Rached Ghannouchi. According to the party, Ghannouchi, who is 81 years old, was arrested by the Tunisian police in his own home and taken “to an unknown place”.

Ghannouchi has been known for years to be one of the main opponents of Saied, who over the last few years has implemented a gradual and constant elimination of the freedoms obtained after the Arab Spring, in 2011, which led to the overthrow of an authoritarian regime that lasted over twenty years. years. Ennahda, Ghannouchi’s party, had in fact established itself as the most important political formation in the country: before Saied suspended the work of parliament, in July 2021, it was the largest party in parliament.

Tunisia’s return to authoritarianism was the result of a slow process that lasted years: the governments that followed one another from 2011 onwards were unable to address and resolve some of the country’s structural problems, especially economic ones, causing a progressive distrust in against the democratic system. The point of arrival was precisely the election in 2019 of Saied, a populist and authoritarian.

– Read also: Authoritarianism is back in Tunisia