A insistent voice which circulates in Transatlanticcomes out of the palaces of politics, spreads everywhere and reaches the ears of direct interested. Who decides to write a letter to the most important Italian newspaper to deny it. Not only. It goes further, in his text he also announces a fact, to make his truth even more unassailable. This is what was done by Rachele Silvestri, a deputy from the Marches of Brothers of Italy: “I was forced to take a paternity test for my three-month-old son. And the father is Fabio, my partner. Naturally, I had no doubts. Why, then, did I do it?” she wrote in his letter to Corriere della Sera Rachel Silvestri36 years old, passed since 5 Star Movement to Brothers of Italy.

His is a tale clear: “Because, sometimes, the vulgar reality surpasses even the most fervent imagination. I have to start from the distant 2018, when I was elected parliamentarian from the ranks of 5 Star Movement – she says – In 2019 I left the Movement and, after a period in the Misto group, I joined Fratelli d’Italia. It was a choice of heart and reason, because with the party of Giorgia Meloni I had shared ideas and courage for a long time”. Then the story of what prompted her to take her decision: “About a month ago, one friendly person he tells me that there is a rumor that my child is not the son of my partner, but of a very influential politician from the Brothers of Italy, who is also married. My son would, therefore, be born of one clandestine relationshipthanks to which I would also have obtained my candidacy”.

And again: “Can you just imagine how I felt? You don’t have to be a woman to understand it disgust, violence, humiliation. I wonder – she adds – But in how many ways can a woman’s body be violated, trampled on, abused? – he asks – How many times can the gift of procreation be exploited and degraded? In the name of what is justifiable the violence on a newborn baby? I don’t know who did it – he accuses – Many, however, have chosen to share an evident slander, from phone to phone, from chat to chat, becoming accomplices to this crap. And also who knows but has decided not to speak is”.

“Eventually,” she continues letter, “the alleged news came out on some media and many journalists called me asking for a comment. The only thing I know is that whoever made up this story is a man, probably a politician. Someone – he continues – says that the slander was designed to attack some figures of my party, perhaps to insinuate a degradation from basso empire. Others tell me he was born of caciques in search of glory. Whatever the reason, it horrifies me. And I think that any person with common sense – she says – inspired by a ethos social shared, to a living and supportive humanity you think the same way. Politics has nothing to do with this affair. Why him – he adds – if we don’t share the principles fundamental of a civil coexistence, which goes beyond legitimate political convictions, there is no hope for our society”. “I chose to make this story public to protect my son and Fabio – he concludes – legitimate father and my beloved companion, my wish is that no one is lenient with the author of the slander and with those who contribute to spreading it: do not be neutraldare to break the catena of indifference”.