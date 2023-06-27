Racism, an endless story – Fofoot

Thin, the hopes of one day seeing football freed from the yoke of racism continue to dwindle. The Euro U21 was the privileged witness of a new piece of xenophobia, the eternal monkey cries, sung in honor of two German footballers of African origin…

Moukoko: “When we win we’re all Germans and when we lose we’re black and monkeys…Things like that just don’t belong in football. It’s disgusting. » The Yaoundé native missed his penalty against Israel today. pic.twitter.com/XIrunBPMNL — 🏆 Africa Foot News (@ActuFootAfrique) June 22, 2023

Moukoko, Ngankam et les autres

Two missed penalties, a draw and ailments. “When we win we’re all Germans and when we lose we’re black and monkeys…Things like that just don’t belong in football. It’s disgusting “, sign Youssoufa Moukoko.

“Not rewarded as a skirmisher” as Booba would say, the native of Yaoundé spat out his anger after this umpteenth simian symphony. An endless chorus that brings us back to square one again. The same song, tweets, t-shirts, ads and a statement :

« After the first match of the German selection, some players of the national under-21 team received racist insults on their social networks. The German Football Association (DFB) takes a stand on this. Our national teams leave their hearts on the pitch together. We do not allow them to be divided by hatred, incitement to hatred and racism. To those who yesterday wrote discriminatory, insulting and contemptuous comments towards certain players, we want to say: you disgust us. You are not supporters, we don’t need you, we don’t want you », let go of the ridge football.

This text, we know it by heart. Moukoko and Ngankam only succeed Kylian Mbappé, Randall Kolo Muani, Bukayo Saka, Romelu Lukaku and other Samuel Eto’o. The upstream scenario, when is the next release?

Until when will black footballers let themselves be lulled by these fine words? Where was the DFB in the Mané case? Where was the DFB when Argentinian supporters received the FIFA The Best award for the best tifosi in the world? Where was the DFB when Moukoko suffered a media sabotage campaign on his age?

Youssoufa Moukoko: “At the beginning, the media pressure was very stressful for me, especially when some people doubted my age. I didn’t want to go through that, I wanted to give up everything.” pic.twitter.com/sT8z6K7R88 — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) August 1, 2021

Just more of the same

Racism is dead and buried. Its place has since been in the trash. History knows it, but are black people aware of it?

You can’t stop a man from being racist, but you can stop him from getting at you. Illness difficult to cure, racism is part of the history of European society. When an athlete of African origin undertakes to practice his profession there, he knows that he will be confronted with it. He chooses in soul and conscience to say yes to this game which does not always see him as a Human Being.

In other words, you don’t go into the fire to complain that it’s burning. How to defend a victim who defends the same colors as his offenders? You play for Germany, the fans who insult you too: so you are brothers with different opinions. Dirty laundry is washed as a family…

The rose comes with its thorns. Assume your choices, like your joys. Complaints lead nowhere except regression. Not playing for your country on the pretext that it is badly organized is also to show racism: giving the ballon to get beaten.

Humanism

By dirtying your origins, you dirty yourself. If Moukoko and Ngankam had chosen Cameroon, they would not have been insulted. It’s as stupid as that. We cannot fight racism by hiding the role played by Africa in its own misfortune.

Don’t just think about where you come from when it comes to distributing sacks of rice. Also think of them to give him the victory. Africa is not just about poverty. It’s also talent, yours: a great continent.

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde traveled this week to Guinea-Bissau, where his father is from. 🫂🇬🇼 He met members of his family and also gave gifts to local children. 💙❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/dbTFkNOYzN — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) June 23, 2023

Timeless, to fight against racism is to reduce its field of action. The accuser of African origin resembles this child who leaves his family, calling it poor to go and live with the rich neighbor.

Once in the beautiful home of the opulent, taking advantage of his possessions, the latter will come across the contemptuous adversity of one of his sons, which will force him to decide: leave or suffer his taunts. No matter how much he complains to his guardian, the truth will remain the same: a parent will never choose a stranger to the detriment of his children, however bad they may be. It’s human !

If dual Africans complain of racism, what will the descendants of slaves do who never asked to leave their mother: who were torn from their land by their pairs to be sold to their masters. Moukoko can return to Cameroon, Vinicius must stay and Africa must move forward. Head high, keep your ears closed in front of these inhuman couplets with no future. Black, no matter your nationality, the goal is to break through: not to cry.

