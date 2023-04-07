TORINO – The Juventus, back from a 1-1 draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Inter, is chasing a fourth consecutive victory in the league. After the 4-2 against Sampdoria and the double 1-0 against Inter (at the Meazza) and Verona (at home), the bianconeri fly to the Capital where Saturday at 8.45pm will compete at the Olimpico la Lazio of the great ex Maurice Sarri. While waiting to understand if the 15 penalty points will be returned to her, the Old Lady is grappling with the Champions League run-up and fourth place, currently occupied by Inter and Roma, is only six lengths away. The match against the biancocelesti, currently second in the standings with 55 points, 16 less than leaders Naples, therefore represents a very important crossroads for achieving the goal. Winning would also give an important impetus in view of the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals against Sporting Lisbon scheduled at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday 13 April at 9 pm. In the meantime, however, we must think about the match against the biancocelesti, a match that Massimiliano Allegri presented in the press conference on the eve.

Allegri in the press conference in real time

“Before starting, I wanted to say good luck to Silvio Berlusconi. I send him a big hug with great affection, hoping to see him again as soon as possible” he has declared Allegri at the press conference. On the Lazio: “Lazio are doing an excellent championship, it’s a direct match for second place. Sarri has returned to stand out for a great defense and Lazio have the best defense in the league. Tomorrow will be a difficult race for us“.





Allegri:





Cheerful about the episodes of racism and the injured

On the incidents of racism: “Juventus fights all acts of racial discrimination of any kind and will continue to do so“. On the injured: “Chiesa is better, but as I said I still have to make the choices. Maybe there will be some changes in defense because they played a lot. Alex Sandro is better, he can be from the match. Cats? He has improved and can continue to improve, let’s work for this“. On investigations by the Rome and Tivoli prosecutors who see numerous managers of Rome and Lazio among the suspects (as well as Salernitana) regarding alleged capital gains: “These are political and judicial events in which Juventus thinks, works and defends itself in the relevant rooms“.





