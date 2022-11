LONDON – There is a big case of alleged racism in Buckingham Palace. One of the historic ladies-in-waiting of the Queen Elizabeth and godmother of principe William, Lady Susan Hussey, was accused of repeatedly asking a black British woman where she was from and whether she was ‘African’ or ‘Caribbean’. This despite her the latter she had repeatedly told her that she was British, she that she was born and raised in England and that her parents had immigrated across the Channel in the 1950s.

