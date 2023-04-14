Juve’s Curva Sud fans will be there against Napoli: the National Court of Appeal for Sport has in fact decided on the black and white appeal based on the reasons presented by CFO Calvo on live television before the match against Lazio, and ordered the suspension of the disqualification sanction inflicted for the first home match to be played, namely the one against Napoli. The punishment inflicted by Juve on the responsible some racist howls towards the Inter striker Luke on the occasion of the Coppa Italia match against Inter, both bandits from the Stadium, he therefore played a fundamental role in the affair. Now the ball passes to the united sections, and in the meantime the match against the blues will be played.

THE DEVICE – The National Court of Appeal Section I, […] in the hearing scheduled for 14 April 2023, held by videoconference, following the complaint with urgent procedure number 233/CSA/2022-2023, proposed by the company Juventus FCSpA on 10.04.2023 against the sanction of the obligation to dispute a match with the sector of the stadium called “Tribuna sud first ring” without spectators, in relation to the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Juventus/Internazionale match on 04.04.2023; having heard the lawyers Maria Turco and Luigi Chiappero for the claimant; pronounced the following device:

It leaves the cognizance of the complaint to the United Sections pursuant to art. 70, paragraph 4, CGS and suspends the sanction imposed.