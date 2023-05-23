Racist insults to Vinicius, Christ the Redeemer obscured in Rio-Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Christ the Redeemer, symbol of Rio de Janeiro, obscured on Monday night for an hour in solidarity with Real Madrid footballer Vinícius Junior, victim once again of racist insults in Spain. The lights illuminating the 709-metre statue of the famous Christ with open arms were switched off at 18.00 local time and left the monument in darkness until 19.00 local time. Pelè’s daughter, Kelly Cristina Nascimento, with a video on Instagram defends the footballer and attacks La Liga and Real Madrid: “A shame”. (Lapresse)