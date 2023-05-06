Home » rad relegated to the third league of serbia | Sport
Rad eliminated from the First League of Serbia after two seasons.

Rad was relegated to the third league and will play in the Serbian League group “Belgrade” in the 2023/24 season. The club that played Euro-competitions at the beginning of the last decade had no chance to stay in the second tier after the defeat in Loznica (0:3).

The “Builders” won only two points in the last five rounds and thus missed the “last train” to stay in the second tier. Although it had almost 20 years of continuity in the Superliga and although it happened to end up in the second league even at the beginning of the 21st century, decades have passed since the club from Crnotravska Street played in the third, amateur tier.

